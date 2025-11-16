Pedestrian injured in crude bomb blast on New Eskaton Road in Dhaka

A crude bomb (locally known as ‘cocktail’) exploded in front of the Waqf Building on New Eskaton Road in the capital. A pedestrian has been injured in the incident.

The explosion occurred at around 8:40 am today, Sunday. The injured man has been identified as Abdul Basir, 50.

Abdul Basir works at a private organisation. He was walking to his office in Banglamotor area when the crude bomb went off and injured him.