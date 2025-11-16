Pedestrian injured in crude bomb blast on New Eskaton Road in Dhaka
A crude bomb (locally known as ‘cocktail’) exploded in front of the Waqf Building on New Eskaton Road in the capital. A pedestrian has been injured in the incident.
The explosion occurred at around 8:40 am today, Sunday. The injured man has been identified as Abdul Basir, 50.
Abdul Basir works at a private organisation. He was walking to his office in Banglamotor area when the crude bomb went off and injured him.
Abdul Basir sustained injuries to his leg and hand. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said that, as usual, he was walking to his office in the morning. As he was passing in front of the Waqf Building, the crude bomb suddenly exploded near him.
Abdul Basir suspects that the crude bomb was flung from the flyover above while passing in front of the Waqf Building.
This 13 November was fixed as the date for announcing the verdict in a case filed against the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accusing her of crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.
On that day, the Awami League, whose activities have been banned, announced a “lockdown” programme. From the night of 7 November, incidents of crude bomb blasts and arson attacks on buses began across Dhaka and other areas. The International Crimes Tribunal-1 has scheduled tomorrow, Monday (17 November), for delivering the verdict in the case.
Ahead of the verdict, the Awami League has again been announcing programmes online. Meanwhile, incidents of crude bomb explosions and buses being set on fire continue in various places.