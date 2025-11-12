2 crude bombs explode at TSC
Two crude bombs exploded on the road in front of Dhaka University TSC. One pedestrian was injured and a motorcycle parked by the roadside was damaged. The incident occurred at around 9:15 pm on Wednesday.
Nazmus Sakib, the owner of the damaged motorcycle, said he was sitting by the footpath having tea when a crude bomb suddenly landed there, damaging the bike’s fuel tank. The identity of the injured person is yet to be confirmed.
Eyewitnesses told Prothom Alo that the crude bombs were likely thrown from the Suhrawardy Udyan side, targeting a documentary screening at the TSC.
Associate professor Saifuddin Ahmed, proctor of Dhaka University, said the proctorial team has been dispatched and police are conducting a search inside the Udyan. No one has been identified yet and CCTV footage is being examined.
Shahbagh police station officer-in-charge Khalid Monsur said the incident occurred at around 8:15 pm at the gate of Bangla Academy. He added, “We suspect the perpetrators threw the crude bombs from a motorcycle and then fled the scene.”