2 crude bombs explode at TSC

Eyewitnesses told Prothom Alo that the crude bombs were likely thrown from the Suhrawardy Udyan side, targeting a documentary screening at the TSC.

Associate professor Saifuddin Ahmed, proctor of Dhaka University, said the proctorial team has been dispatched and police are conducting a search inside the Udyan. No one has been identified yet and CCTV footage is being examined.

Shahbagh police station officer-in-charge Khalid Monsur said the incident occurred at around 8:15 pm at the gate of Bangla Academy. He added, “We suspect the perpetrators threw the crude bombs from a motorcycle and then fled the scene.”