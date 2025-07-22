Education secretary withdrawn, announces adviser Mahfuj Alam
Senior secretary to the Ministry of Education, Siddique Zobair, has been withdrawn, Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuz Alam announced in a post on his verified Facebook page in the afternoon today, Tuesday.
Earlier in the afternoon students started demonstrating in front of the main gate of the secretariat in the capital, demanding the resignation of both the education adviser and the education secretary.
In response, all entrances to the secretariat were closed off, and vehicular movement along the road in front of the secretariat was disrupted.
At around 3:45 pm, students protesting outside the secretariat with the demand of education adviser and the education secretary’s resignation entered the compound.
Going inside, they vandalised several vehicles parked inside the secretariat. This has created a tense situation in the area.