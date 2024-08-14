Sheikh Hasina, 23 others sued over student murder
A court in Dhaka ordered the Kafrul police station to record a case over killing college student Foyzul Islam in Kafrul area in the capital against 24 people including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader.
Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate court magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir on Wednesday passed the order. An assistant of the court, Md Helal Uddin, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Foyzul Islam is a XI class student of Dhaka Model Degree College.
His brother Rajib is the plaintiff in the case. With this one, a total of three cases have been filed against Sheikh Hasin in two days.
Other accused are: former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former law minister Anisul Huq, former textile and jute minister Jahangir Kabir Nanok, former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, former state minister Mohammad Ali Arafat, former adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Salman F Rahman, former MP Moinul Hossain Khan Nikhil, Dhaka South Awami League former general secretary MA Mannan, Sechhwashebak League president Gazi Mesbaul Haque Sachhu, former MP Kamal Ahmed Majumder, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, additional IGP and former RAB DG Harun Or Rashid, DMP former commissioner Habibur Rahman, DB former chief Harun Or Rashid, former joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarker, local Awami League ward president Tofazzal Hossain, general secretary Wali Asif Inan, Dhaka city Uttar Chhatra League leader Salamat Ullah and Dhaka city Uttar Chhatra League member Dipankar Bachhar.
Around 500-600 Awami League leaders and activists have been accused unnamed.
The plaintiff in the case alleged Foyzul Islam was shot dead in front of the fire service station at Mirpur-10 intersection on 19 July.