Sheikh Hasina, 23 others sued over student murder

A court in Dhaka ordered the Kafrul police station to record a case over killing college student Foyzul Islam in Kafrul area in the capital against 24 people including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader.

Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate court magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir on Wednesday passed the order. An assistant of the court, Md Helal Uddin, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Foyzul Islam is a XI class student of Dhaka Model Degree College.

His brother Rajib is the plaintiff in the case. With this one, a total of three cases have been filed against Sheikh Hasin in two days.