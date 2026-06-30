What are the crimes for which Inu has been sentenced?
A total of eight charges have brought against Hasanul Haq Inu, president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasod), in the case over crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising. Of those, three charges were proven, and he has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. The remaining five charges were not proven.
The verdict was delivered on Tuesday by International Crimes Tribunal-2, headed by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury. The tribunal's other two members are Judge Md. Manjurul Bashid and Judge Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.
Inu was the sole defendant in the case. He was brought before the tribunal from prison on Tuesday. The verdict was broadcast live on Bangladesh Television (BTV). With this ruling, it became the sixth verdict delivered in cases concerning crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.
As charges 3, 6, and 7 were proven, Inu was convicted and sentenced.
In the verdict, Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury said that, as Charge No. 3 had been proven, Inu was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI). As Charge No. 6 had been proven, he was sentenced to 10 years RI and ordered to pay Tk 100,000 in fines. As Charge No. 7 had been proven, he was again sentenced to 10 years of RI and ordered to pay Tk 100,000 in fines.
The tribunal stated in its judgment that all of the prison sentences would run concurrently. As a result, Inu will serve a total of 10 years in prison. Charges 1, 2, 4, 5, and 8 were not proven.
What were the eight charges?
Charge No. 1: On 18 July 2024, in an interview with an Indian media outlet, Inu described the July protesters as Jamaat members, terrorists, and communal extremists. He was also accused of inciting, provoking, aiding the use of force against the protesters, and directing that they be killed. This charge was not proven.
Charge No. 2: On 19 July 2024, a meeting of the 14-party alliance, led by then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was held at Ganabhaban. The prosecution alleged that the meeting decided to implement a "shoot-at-sight" policy to suppress the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Inu was accused of attending the meeting and directing, provoking, inciting, and assisting in the adoption and implementation of that decision. This charge was not proven.
Charge No. 3: Inu was accused of instructing the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kushtia by telephone to prepare a list of protesting students and civilians based on photographs and to have them arrested and tortured. This charge was proven.
Charge No. 4: Inu was accused of planning to use lethal weapons to suppress the movement and of planning to deploy paratroopers and carry out bombing operations using helicopters. This charge was not proven.
Charge No. 5: Inu was accused of making incendiary statements in the media and of strategically endorsing the government's campaign of killings, torture, and repression. This charge was not proven.
Charge No. 6: Inu was accused of attending a meeting of the 14-party alliance at which the decision was made to ban Jamaat-e-Islami. This charge was proven.
Charge No. 7: Inu was accused of speaking with Sheikh Hasina by telephone and participating in the alleged conspiracy. This charge was proven.
Charge No. 8: Inu was accused of ordering the killings of six protesters, Yusuf Sheikh, Usama, Suruj Ali, Ashraful Islam, Bablu Farazi, and Abdullah Al Mustakin, in Kushtia on 5 August 2024. He was also accused of ordering the killing of 1,400 people nationwide and the injuring of more than 25,000 students and civilians. This charge was not proven.
The case and the trial
According to the prosecution, the investigation into this case against Inu began on 25 March 2025. The investigation report was submitted on 11 September of the same year.
The prosecution filed the formal charges before the tribunal on 25 September 2025. After hearing both sides, the tribunal framed the charges on 2 November 2025.
The formal trial began on 30 November 2025 with the opening statements. The first witness testified on 1 December 2025.
The prosecution presented 10 witnesses in the case. The defence also called two witnesses.
After the completion of witness testimony, closing arguments began on 13 April 2026 and concluded a month later, on 13 May 2026. The case then awaited judgment. On 22 June, the tribunal scheduled today for the delivery of the verdict.