What are the crimes for which Inu has been sentenced?

Inu was the sole defendant in the case. He was brought before the tribunal from prison on Tuesday. The verdict was broadcast live on Bangladesh Television (BTV). With this ruling, it became the sixth verdict delivered in cases concerning crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.

As charges 3, 6, and 7 were proven, Inu was convicted and sentenced.

In the verdict, Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury said that, as Charge No. 3 had been proven, Inu was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI). As Charge No. 6 had been proven, he was sentenced to 10 years RI and ordered to pay Tk 100,000 in fines. As Charge No. 7 had been proven, he was again sentenced to 10 years of RI and ordered to pay Tk 100,000 in fines.

The tribunal stated in its judgment that all of the prison sentences would run concurrently. As a result, Inu will serve a total of 10 years in prison. Charges 1, 2, 4, 5, and 8 were not proven.