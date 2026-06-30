Inu sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment in crimes against humanity case

Hasanul Haq Inu, president of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), has been sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment in a case filed over crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.

The verdict was delivered on Tuesday by International Crimes Tribunal-2, headed by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury. The tribunal's other two members are Judge Md Manzurul Bashid and Judge Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.

Inu, the sole accused in the case, faced a total of eight charges. Among the principal allegations was that he ordered the killing of six people in Kushtia during the July mass uprising and incited attacks on protesters.