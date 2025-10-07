Turkish deputy foreign minister in Dhaka, secretary-level talks today

Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister A. Berris Ekinci arrived in Dhaka on Monday morning for a two-day visit. The foreign secretary-level meeting between Bangladesh and Turkey will be held Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam will lead the Bangladesh delegation, while Deputy Foreign Minister Ekinci will represent Turkey at the meeting, to be held at the State Guesthouse Padma in Dhaka.

Discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral ties in trade, defence, and politics.

Foreign ministry officials said this is the fourth such meeting between the two countries and the first in more than five years.

A joint statement is expected after the talks, outlining areas of cooperation such as enhanced political engagement, expanded trade relations, and a transition of defence cooperation into broader partnership.