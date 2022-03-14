AL leader Khokon Saha threatens to rip out critics' tongues

Controversy arose when a phone call recording of Khokon Saha with Sonargaon thana Jubo League president Rafiqul Islam asking for Tk 500,000 in the last city corporation election was leaked. Besides, Khokon Saha was the lawyer of Nur Hossain, the convict sentenced to death in the sensational seven-murder case in Narayanganj.
Khokon Saha said, "The children of razakars are now active in politics. They are operating from behind. Our leader (Shamim Osman) even digests this poison. You are trying to challenge the leader (Shamim Osman), but he is not saying anything. But he won’t be able to stop us. We have lost all patience. Our children have grown up, they will not tolerate it either.”
"We also want justice for Twaqi's murder," he said. “The investigation is still ongoing. The charge-sheet has not been filed yet. They have been talking about the draft charge-sheet. There is no such thing as a draft charge-sheet in law. I urge the law enforcement agencies to arrest and remand those who are saying this. How did they know who had committed the murder?”
Khokon Saha said, “You are calling the Osman family a family of murderers. Some leaders of our party are also calling the Osman family murderers. Don’t say whatever you want, talk with decency. ..We want justice for all the murders in Narayanganj. If you talk uncontrollably in the future, you will not be let off the hook."
Awami League MP from Narayanganj-4 Shamim Osman, Fatullah thana Awami League president Saifullah Badal, vice president Wali Mahmud, general secretary Shawkat Ali, District Awami League organising secretary Mir Sohel, Sadar Upazila Parishad vice chairman Nazim Uddin, woman vice chairman Fatema Monir, Fatullah UP chairman Lutfar Rahman, Enayetnagar UP chairman, Asaduzzaman, former president of Mahanagar Swechchhasebak League Jewel Hossain, district Chhatra League president Azizur Rahman, former president Safayet Alam, general secretary Ashraful Ismail and others were present at the meeting.