AL leader Khokon Saha threatens to rip out critics' tongues

“You keep talking rot about our leader (Shamim Osman). Do not try our patience otherwise I will tear your tongue out and throw it into the Shitalakhya. It will drift away in the cold water. Speaking against the leader (Shamim Osman) without restraint in the future will not be tolerated.”

Khokon Saha, general secretary of the Narayanganj city Awami League, made these comments at a party meeting called by MP Shamim Osman at the United Club premises in Hariharpara area of ​​Narayanganj Sadar upazila on Sunday afternoon.

Khokon Saha is known to be a close associate of Awami League MP Shamim Osman who failed to get the party's nomination for the post of mayor in Narayanganj city election this time.