837 murders cases over July Uprising, most transferred to Speedy Trial Tribunal
The trials of the cases, except those under trial with the International Crimes Tribunal filed over the killings that took place during the July Uprising will proceed with the Speedy Trial Tribunal.
Besides, a special committee will work expediting the trial proceedings in cases filed over serious allegations including killing. The law ministry said this in a press release on Monday.
It reads, a total of 837 cases have been registered across the country filed on the allegation of killing people at the order of the Awami League government and their cohorts during the July Uprising.
Trial proceedings of 45 of these cases are underway at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT). The police already have submitted charge-sheets in 19 murders cases filed with different criminal courts across the country.
It has been decided that these murder cases will be sent to the Speedy Trial Tribunal under Section 10 of the Speedy Trial Tribunal Act, 2000 for trial.
At the same time, the law ministry has formed a committee, led by the additional secretary of the Law and Justice Division, to ensure the proper and efficient conduct of prosecution activities in murder and other serious criminal cases.
The committee will have three tasks. These are: to collect a complete list of cases filed over allegations of killings and other serious crimes committed to suppress the nationwide student-public movement during the July uprising (including the current stage of each case); among such cases where charge sheets have been submitted, to identify any problem in the prosecution process (excluding cases under trial at the International Crimes Tribunal) and send necessary recommendations to the government to address these problems; and to keep the victim families and the people of the country informed of the committee’s activities from time to time.