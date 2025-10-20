837 murders cases over July Uprising, most transferred to Speedy Trial Tribunal

The trials of the cases, except those under trial with the International Crimes Tribunal filed over the killings that took place during the July Uprising will proceed with the Speedy Trial Tribunal.

Besides, a special committee will work expediting the trial proceedings in cases filed over serious allegations including killing. The law ministry said this in a press release on Monday.

It reads, a total of 837 cases have been registered across the country filed on the allegation of killing people at the order of the Awami League government and their cohorts during the July Uprising.

Trial proceedings of 45 of these cases are underway at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT). The police already have submitted charge-sheets in 19 murders cases filed with different criminal courts across the country.