BIPSS policy circle on ‘Foreign policy of Bangladesh: Navigating a challenging path’ held

Major General ANM Muniruzzaman also said that in today’s world we face a number of challenges, particularly adjusting to the new strategic competition that is developing, called the Cold War 2.0.

Air Vice Marshal Mahmud Hussain (retd) stated his opening thoughts by expressing that Bangladesh has 3 levels of image- state actor, south Asian actor, and international actor. Bangladesh has to maintain relations with European countries and international organizations upholding the agenda of ‘Friendship to all, Malice towards none.’

He added that Bangladesh has different interests with different global powers, be it the United States or China. But, the comfort of staying neutral is no longer available for small countries like Bangladesh. In that case, countries have to focus on short-term, middle-term, and long-term objectives. He also added that, when it comes to regionalism, South Asia is the weakest.