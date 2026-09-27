Salman Muqtadir’s studio attacked over “land dispute with neighbouring landowner”, 3 detained
Police have detained three people in connection with the attack and vandalism at content creator Salman Muqtadir’s studio. Police detained them on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Police said no case had yet been filed over the incident. They said the attack did not target Salman Muqtadir’s studio and that no extortion had taken place.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) of the Dhaka Police’s Cantonment zone Nazmul Alam told Prothom Alo that the incident stemmed from a land dispute between New Guini Properties Limited and the owner of the neighbouring plot. He said, “There was no extortion incident here. Salman Muqtadir’s studio was not the target.”
Salman Muqtadir said an attack and vandalism took place at his studio at New Guini Properties in the capital’s ECB Chattar area on Saturday night. That night, he posted a video showing the vandalised studio on his verified Facebook page.
The video shows that various parts of the studio had been vandalised. Chairs, tables, televisions and other furniture and equipment were damaged. Several studio employees could also be seen crying.
Showing the studio in the video, Salman said, “There was an attack here a little while ago…our entire studio has been destroyed in this attack.”