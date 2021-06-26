‘All citizen services will be available online by 2025’

He was addressing a virtual programme on Friday night on the occasion of the launching of Bangladesh chapter of the International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA), as the chief guest.
Already around six million (60 lakh) people are availing citizen services online through 7,000 digital centres across the country, Zunaid said.
"The government has adopted a strategy of ‘Mission five billion dollars’ to earn 5 billion US dollars and achieve growth by 2025. Already one million dollars has been achieved," said Palak.
A draft strategy of the “Made-in-Bangladesh-ICT” industry has been prepared for producing digital devices in the country, he said.
The state minister further added, the payment system has been digitised, which has led to rapid growth of mobile financial services and e-commerce.
In April 2021, some Tk 634.7 billion (63,479 crore) were transacted through mobile phone apps. The growth of e-commerce is about 166 per cent.
Already 8,000 Sheikh Russel digital labs have been set up at educational institutions to make the citizens ready for the fourth industrial revolution.
Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre has been established in 64 districts. Besides, Sheikh Hasina Institute of Frontier Technology and some 39 high-tech parks are being built in Bangladesh.