All initiatives for safe roads at a standstill

All initiatives for safe roads are grinding to a halt under pressure from the transport owners and workers. The government had come up with several pledges after the safe road movement launched by students three and a half years ago and had even declared a number of initiatives. But once the students left the streets and returned to their classrooms, the transport sector owners and workers took to the streets with their demands. That pulled the brakes on the government plans and pledges. As a result, the number of people who died in road accidents in 2018, had been exceeded in just eight months of the current year already.

Experts and others active in the demand for safe roads say that the government simply tries to appease whichever side displays its clout. And as the transport owners and workers are organised and influential, the government decisions invariably go in the favour.

The main demand of the students’ movement in 2018 was death sentence for the drivers responsible for deaths in road accidents. The government, to appease the students, hurriedly passed a new Road Transport Act in September that year. Though it did not provide a death penalty, it increased the prison sentence from three to five years. The fine was increased too.