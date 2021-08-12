All public transport to operate from 19 Aug

Operation of all the public transport, including rail, road and waterways vessel, will resume from 19 August, said a cabinet division order on Thursday.

The cabinet division order further said that all tourist spots, resorts, community centres and amusement parks will also open from that day. However, those can operate with half of the capacity of visitors, it added.

Apparently, this is almost the end of restrictions the country has been going thorough for long as part of its fight to stem the novel coronavirus infection.