Allocations for road, railway will increase, bridges decrease

However, the bridges division will operate with a reduced allocation in the next fiscal.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made these proposals during his budget speech in the parliament on Thursday.

The construction work of Padma Bridge and Karnafuli tunnel is at the final stage and this is why costs of these projects are gradually declining. The bridges division officials say their expenditures will decline in the next fiscal as they have no more projects in the pipeline. It prompted the finance minister to reduce the allocation.