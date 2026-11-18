Question on Grameen Bank attacks
Protesters have right to demonstrate but must remain peaceful: UN
The United Nations believes that the attacks on branches of Grameen Bank in Bangladesh should be thoroughly investigated.
Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, made the remarks in response to a journalist’s question at a briefing at the UN headquarters on Monday afternoon (local time).
During the briefing, journalists asked, in recent violence in Bangladesh, supporters of the Awami League have attacked more than a dozen branches of Grameen Bank, a Nobel Prize-winning bank. It appears that the bank is being targeted out of resentment towards its founder, Professor Muhammad Yunus, who led Bangladesh’s interim government. Does the UN regard the attacks on the bank as an internal matter for Bangladesh, or does it have any comment on the issue?”
In response, Farhan Haq said that they believed that all acts of violence should be thoroughly investigated by the national authorities in Bangladesh.
He further said that on their part that they believed protesters have the right to demonstrate peacefully. “What we emphasise here is that such protests must, of course, be peaceful.”