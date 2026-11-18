During the briefing, journalists asked, in recent violence in Bangladesh, supporters of the Awami League have attacked more than a dozen branches of Grameen Bank, a Nobel Prize-winning bank. It appears that the bank is being targeted out of resentment towards its founder, Professor Muhammad Yunus, who led Bangladesh’s interim government. Does the UN regard the attacks on the bank as an internal matter for Bangladesh, or does it have any comment on the issue?”

In response, Farhan Haq said that they believed that all acts of violence should be thoroughly investigated by the national authorities in Bangladesh.