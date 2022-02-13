Amar Ekushey Book Fair begins 15 February

Last-minute preparations for the traditional ‘Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022’ is going on in full swing on the Bangla Academy premises here to welcome booklovers from 15 February, reports BSS.

"With only a day in hand, people have been working all over day and night relentlessly to complete the preparation in due time. We’re hopeful about wrapping up all the major preparation to welcome booklovers as per schedule," Jalal Ahmed, member secretary of the book fair management committee and director of Bangla Academy told the news agency.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the book fair on 15 February.