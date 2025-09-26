Political parties must show commitment to reform in peaceful manner

Another delegation member, Arkadiusz Mularczyk, said, “And I wanted to draw your attention to one more thing: the Rohingya population. The Muslim world, but also India, has turned its backs on their future, and I was very struck by the fact that the largest aid donor in those camps was European states — the European Union. It was the US before, and there's very little commitment from Muslim states, and that is quite surprising, frankly.

It's just not acceptable to have a humanitarian catastrophe of this extent in that part of the world, and you have the situation where the Muslim world is turning its back on that situation, and it falls to the member states of the European Union to deal with it. We are far away from the Muslim world. So, I think that the Muslim states should be the major stakeholders in their region, and they do need to tackle this issue. And perhaps we need to tackle it in our dialogue with India too, because we're negotiating an agreement with India at the moment.”

Regarding the political development in Bangladesh, Catarina Vieira said, “It is clear that Bangladesh is in a pivotal moment in its history, and it's really an opportunity for meaningful progress. We see that elections might be approaching very soon, and we heard from across the board widespread calls for transparent, inclusive, and credible democratic processes. And these demands came not only from the political actors but also from the students, from the youth movements, and from the civil society that we spoke with. I was very encouraged to see that, after the uprising, dialogue was very much possible and that this happened both with institutions of the interim government but also at the grassroots level. And there was active engagement from all parts, including the youth, which is a really positive sign.”