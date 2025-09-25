UN report: Political resolution crucial for Rohingya repatriation

The humanitarian response to the Rohingya crisis remains inadequate, and a political resolution is required to ensure the safe and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar, according to a United Nations report. The report also notes that Rohingyas do not consider return under the control of the Arakan Army to be safe.

The findings appear in a report titled “Rohingya Perspectives on Pathways to a Safe, Dignified and Peaceful Future”, published on Tuesday. It was released ahead of a high-level UN General Assembly event on the Rohingya crisis and other ethnic minority issues in Myanmar.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) prepared the research-based report, which draws on interviews with 125 Rohingya men and women living in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar.

Rohingya refugees stressed that educated Rohingya representatives must be directly involved in any repatriation plan or roadmap. They believe the views and experiences of educated Rohingyas are essential for determining their future and ensuring safe return.