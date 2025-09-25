UN report: Political resolution crucial for Rohingya repatriation
The humanitarian response to the Rohingya crisis remains inadequate, and a political resolution is required to ensure the safe and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar, according to a United Nations report. The report also notes that Rohingyas do not consider return under the control of the Arakan Army to be safe.
The findings appear in a report titled “Rohingya Perspectives on Pathways to a Safe, Dignified and Peaceful Future”, published on Tuesday. It was released ahead of a high-level UN General Assembly event on the Rohingya crisis and other ethnic minority issues in Myanmar.
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) prepared the research-based report, which draws on interviews with 125 Rohingya men and women living in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar.
Rohingya refugees stressed that educated Rohingya representatives must be directly involved in any repatriation plan or roadmap. They believe the views and experiences of educated Rohingyas are essential for determining their future and ensuring safe return.
The report states that Rohingyas want the UN, regional powers and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to exert active pressure on Myanmar authorities. They argue that humanitarian aid alone is insufficient, and that coordinated international initiatives are necessary for safe and dignified repatriation.
Rohingyas have also called upon the UN, international courts and foreign governments to hold Myanmar accountable for past atrocities through binding agreements and legal mechanisms. They believe justice and political guarantees are necessary to prevent future violence.
Rohingyas have set out key conditions for safe and dignified repatriation. These include full citizenship and recognition of their Rohingya identity, equal rights, access to education and freedom of religion, as well as guarantees of livelihood and freedom of movement.
They have also proposed the establishment of a UN peacekeeping zone or another form of safe area in Maungdaw, Buthidaung and Rathedaung in Rakhine State. In addition, they have demanded the restoration of their lands, compensation, and accountability for perpetrators of past crimes.
Arakan Army viewed as unsafe
The rest expressed concern that if repatriated under AA authority, they could face forced labour, religious persecution or confinement in restricted camps.
They also voiced fears of arbitrary arrest, abduction and violent restrictions on movement. Women and adolescent girls were identified as being at particular risk.
Many Rohingyas said they are reluctant to return individually due to the trauma of the 2017 persecution and mass expulsion. However, they still support repatriation for the greater good of their community.
The report highlights that hopes of an early return are slim, as fighting between the AA and Myanmar’s military intensifies, 95 per cent of the participants were clear that they do not envisage repatriation for Rohingya if the military junta retains political power.
One in five respondents noted that the AA lacks international recognition and therefore cannot guarantee their rights. Meanwhile, racism on religious and ethnic grounds was most frequently discussed, in over 65 per cent of the discussions, as the root cause of crisis.
Participants stated that a ‘manufactured fear’ against Muslims in Myanmar was deliberately created to deny them rights and citizenship. Yet nearly all Rohingyas expressed a desire for peaceful coexistence with Rakhine Buddhists. In particular, Rohingya youths said that if treated as equals, they are willing to contribute to Myanmar’s development.
Crisis of leadership
Nearly 45 per cent of all participants expressed the view that there is currently no effective leadership representing the Rohingya community with regards to their future. Notably, more than 60 per cent of the women who were consulted mainly from the general community, were not aware or were unsure about who is representing the Rohingya community with regards to future.
There is widespread mistrust among ordinary Rohingyas towards both majhis (camp-based representatives) and diaspora leaders, who are accused of corruption and self-interest.
The study further highlights the struggles of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh with limited food, healthcare, education and security. Young people in particular view access to education and livelihoods as vital for their dignity and future leadership.
The OHCHR report concludes with several recommendations. These include monitoring abuses by the Arakan Army, integrating Rohingya persecution into the mainstream recognition of Myanmar’s pro-democracy movement, investing in Rohingya youth and civil society, expanding access to higher education, and ensuring reparations in any repatriation plan, including the return of confiscated land.