Rohingya fund crisis: Drawing international attention is top priority

International aid for the Rohingya community has fallen at an alarming rate. With the educational programmes closing, many local people are losing their jobs, sparking anger and resentment. How is UNICEF addressing this crisis?

UNICEF’s representative in Bangladesh, Rana Flowers, says that because of the funding crisis, many local staff have been let go. She hastens to add that they they have not been sitting idle. We introduced a skills development programme for the local people, she says, where they can receive training in computer operations, graphic design, front desk management, hotel management, food and beverage, and more. Many have already secured jobs also.

Not everyone has joined the programme . About 60 per cent of the young people have had to return to their home districts. Around 25 per cent have joined the skills development programme. The remaining 15 per cent were displeased and protested even resorting to violence and in some cases. This included attacks on offices and vandalism at offices, detaining local officials, and issuing threats. This is very sad for us, says Rana Flowers.