Rohingya crisis: Why does the resolution remain so complex?

There are certain political, legal, and diplomatic reasons behind the Bangladesh government’s decision not to grant the Rohingya population formal recognition as refugees.

Bangladesh is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention or its 1967 Protocol. Therefore, under international law, the Bangladesh government had no legal obligation to grant refugee status to the Rohingyas who arrived in 2017. Instead, Bangladesh defined them as “Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals.”

As a sovereign state, Bangladesh has allowed the Rohingyas to live not as refugees, but as temporary asylum-seekers. While this process has drawn humanitarian assistance from the international community, it does not oblige Bangladesh to provide them with permanent settlement.

Furthermore, the then Bangladesh government believed that by not granting the Rohingyas refugee status, it was diplomatically sending a message to Myanmar that the Rohingyas’ permanent home lies in Myanmar. For that reason, Myanmar would have to take responsibility for their repatriation, even if delayed.