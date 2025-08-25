Joint statement by 11 nations
Intl. community to stand by Bangladesh in resolving the Rohingya crisis
In view of the complexities surrounding the Rohingya crisis, the international community has pledged to continue working with the Bangladesh government to maintain focus on the situation in Myanmar and the ongoing humanitarian emergency in Bangladesh.
In particular, ahead of the upcoming high-level conference in New York next month, Bangladesh and the international community will work in close cooperation.
Marking eight years since the mass influx of Rohingya from Myanmar’s Rakhine State into Bangladesh, eleven Western nations have reaffirmed their commitment to stand by Bangladesh. Australia, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, France, Switzerland and Finland expressed this pledge in a joint statement.
On Monday morning, the embassy of France in Dhaka released the joint statement through its official X handle and Facebook page.
The statement by the 11 nations said, “Eight years on, we recall the actions of the Myanmar military which led to the displacement of a vast number of Rohingya people. Currently, over 1.1 million (11 lakh) Rohingya remain in Bangladesh, with new arrivals continuing to seek refuge in camps.”
The statement further stated, “We commend the resilience and fortitude of the Rohingya, who have endured prolonged hardship and displacement. Their perseverance is especially notable in the face of the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in Rakhine State.”
The 11 nations statements declared, “We extend our deep appreciation to the interim Government of Bangladesh and to the Bangladeshi people for providing shelter, safety and lifesaving humanitarian assistance to the Rohingya, including those newly arrived.”
The statement emphasised that Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh wish to return to their homeland. It reiterated that the international community remains committed to exploring viable pathways for repatriation.
However, cross-border displacement continues and many Rohingya remain internally displaced within Rakhine. Presently, conditions in Myanmar do not allow for their voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return.
In the joint statement, the 11 nations affirmed, “Addressing the root causes of displacement is essential, requiring a peaceful and stable Myanmar. Therefore, we acknowledge that it is not yet possible to set a definitive timeframe for Rohingya repatriation. We urgently call on all parties to take immediate steps towards creating a possible environment for return.”
The 11 nations further stated, “We strongly condemn the violence and human rights violations committed by the Myanmar military and other armed groups. We once again call for an end to violence and for unimpeded humanitarian access. We also reiterate the demand for the release of those unjustly detained. We remain committed to supporting international efforts to ensure accountability for breaches of international humanitarian law and other grave violations of human rights.”
The countries that gave joint statement declared, “We support more durable solutions for Rohingya refugees through strengthened self-reliance. In particular, as humanitarian funding for the crisis diminishes, we stress the importance of preparing them for eventual repatriation. We also reaffirm our support for the host communities in Cox’s Bazar, who have generously extended hospitality to the refugees.”
The countries in the statement stated, “We underline the importance of ensuring meaningful participation and inclusive representation of the Rohingya, so that they are empowered in decision-making and able to lead safe, dignified and constructive lives while in Bangladesh. Eight years on, the international community stands steadfastly with the Rohingya and Bangladesh in seeking long-term and sustainable solutions. We remain committed to addressing the root causes of this crisis.”