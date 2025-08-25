Intl. community to stand by Bangladesh in resolving the Rohingya crisis

In view of the complexities surrounding the Rohingya crisis, the international community has pledged to continue working with the Bangladesh government to maintain focus on the situation in Myanmar and the ongoing humanitarian emergency in Bangladesh.

In particular, ahead of the upcoming high-level conference in New York next month, Bangladesh and the international community will work in close cooperation.

Marking eight years since the mass influx of Rohingya from Myanmar’s Rakhine State into Bangladesh, eleven Western nations have reaffirmed their commitment to stand by Bangladesh. Australia, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, France, Switzerland and Finland expressed this pledge in a joint statement.

On Monday morning, the embassy of France in Dhaka released the joint statement through its official X handle and Facebook page.