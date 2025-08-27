Stuck in grim camps, Rohingya hope Bangladesh can tackle crisis

The rain was relentless the night Mohammad Kaisar fled for his life from his home in Myanmar’s Maungdaw township.

Barefoot and exhausted, he trudged with his parents and four siblings on mud paths until they reached the Naf River.

On a flimsy boat, they crossed into Bangladesh, joining around a million of the largely Muslim Rohingya minority, fleeing a military crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

That was in 2017. Eight years later, rain still lashes down on his simple shelter in the sprawling refugee camps of Cox’s Bazar.

But for the 28-year-old refugee, nothing has washed away his despair.