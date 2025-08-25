Rohingya demand justice for ‘genocide’, plead for repatriation

A number of programmes including street rallies, processions, and gatherings were held in the refugee camps of Cox’s Bazar on Monday, 25 August, to mark ‘Rohingya Genocide Day.

A rally was organised at the football ground of Kutupalong Modhur Chhara refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila of the district in the morning with the participations of 25,000 to 30,000 Rohingyas.

At the rally , Rohingyas pleaded for repatriation to Rakhine State in Myanmar, as well as demanded justice for the ‘genocide’ committed against the Rohingyas in Rakhine.

On 25 August 2017, influx of Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh leaving their homes in the face of persecution by Myanmar’s armed forces. Since 2022, the Rohingya community has been observing 25 August every year as ‘Rohingya Genocide Day.’