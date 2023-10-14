No matter who joins polls, if people vote it’s a big success: CEC

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Saturday said it does not matter who joins the election or not, if people come to the polling stations and cast votes without facing any hassle that will be a big success.
The CEC made these remarks while inaugurating an election management training programme for divisional commissioners, deputy inspector generals of police (DIGs), police commissioners, deputy commissioners, superintendents of police (SPs) and regional election officers at the Electoral Training Institute (ETI) of the election commission at Agargaon in Dhaka.
Saying that election will have to be free, fair and credible to the people, Kazi Habibul Awal said, “We must show people that the election was fair; voters entered polling centers and exercised their rights to vote without facing any obstacles, and if we all can show this much whoever comes to polls or not… if people come, voters come, they cast their votes, then it will be a big success of the election, in relative terms.”
The CEC instructed the police and administration officials to work beyond the interest of the party. He said, “The election is approaching and it is a huge task to hold the election. Since you are also responsible to conduct the election, carry out your duty sincerely.”
Election commission Md Ahsan Habib Khan said he does not like talking about and criticizing the past and emphasized taking lessons from the past and altogether setting an example of a fair election for future generation.
Election commissioners Rasheda Sultana, Md Alamgir and Md Anisur Rhaman spoke at the event.