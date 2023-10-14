No matter who joins polls, if people vote it’s a big success: CEC

The CEC instructed the police and administration officials to work beyond the interest of the party. He said, “The election is approaching and it is a huge task to hold the election. Since you are also responsible to conduct the election, carry out your duty sincerely.”

Election commission Md Ahsan Habib Khan said he does not like talking about and criticizing the past and emphasized taking lessons from the past and altogether setting an example of a fair election for future generation.

Election commissioners Rasheda Sultana, Md Alamgir and Md Anisur Rhaman spoke at the event.