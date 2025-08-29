Case to be filed against Latif Siddiqui, Professor Hafizur among 16 accused
A case under the Anti-Terrorism Act is being filed against former minister and expelled Awami League member Abdul Latif Siddiqui, Dhaka University professor Sheikh Hafizur Rahman, and journalist Manjurul Alam among 16 accused, who were detained on Thursday. Police confirmed the move to Prothom Alo about 11 hours after the arrests.
The incident took place on Thursday noon, when a group identifying themselves as “July Fighters” stormed a roundtable discussion at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU). Around 12:15 pm, they handed over 16 participants including Latif Siddiqui and Professor Hafizur Rahman to police.
At around 11:00 pm, Joint Commissioner of DMP’s Detective Branch (DB) Md Nasirul Islam told Prothom Alo that preparations were underway to file a case against the 16 detainees. “They are all currently in the custody of DB,” he said.
Later at 11:30 pm, DMP Additional Commissioner (DB) Md Shafiqul Islam confirmed, “A case under the Anti-Terrorism Act is in process. They will be shown arrested in this case. All of them are now being held at the DB office on Minto Road.”
After midnight, Shahbagh Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Khalid Monsur told Prothom Alo that the case was being drafted at the DB office. “Once it reaches the station, the case will be officially filed,” he said.
Earlier in the morning, Latif Siddiqui, Sheikh Hafizur Rahman, and others went to DRU to attend a roundtable titled “Our Great Liberation War and the Constitution of Bangladesh,” organised by a platform called Mancha 71.
Kamal Hossain, one of the principal framers of the Constitution and Emeritus President of Gono Forum, was scheduled to attend as chief guest but did not appear. The event, set to start at 10:00 am, eventually began around 11:00 am.
The first speaker was Professor Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka University’s Law Department. He said, “We can see attempts being made to throw away the country’s Constitution. Behind this are Jamaat-Shibir and the National Citizens Party (NCP). Under Professor Yunus’s leadership, they are humiliating freedom fighters with garlands of shoes.”
As soon as his remarks ended, a group of people marched into the DRU auditorium with slogans: “Let July’s weapon roar again,” “Catch the League, throw them in jail,” and “July fighters, unite and fight.”
They then tore down the banner of the roundtable and confined the participants inside. Around 12:15 pm, a police team arrived, and the protesters handed over Latif Siddiqui, Professor Hafizur Rahman, journalist Manjurul Alam, and at least 15 others to the police.
DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Asaduzzaman was present at the scene. Shortly afterward, police took several of the detainees, including Latif Siddiqui, away in a van.
When asked why the roundtable participants were confined and handed over to police, a man named Al Amin Rasel said, “We are July Fighters. Here, fallen Awami League, Jubo League, and banned Chhatra League leaders and activists had gathered to conspire. As long as the July Fighters live, we will never allow such things.”