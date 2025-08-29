Case to be filed against Latif Siddiqui, Professor Hafizur among 16 accused

A case under the Anti-Terrorism Act is being filed against former minister and expelled Awami League member Abdul Latif Siddiqui, Dhaka University professor Sheikh Hafizur Rahman, and journalist Manjurul Alam among 16 accused, who were detained on Thursday. Police confirmed the move to Prothom Alo about 11 hours after the arrests.

The incident took place on Thursday noon, when a group identifying themselves as “July Fighters” stormed a roundtable discussion at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU). Around 12:15 pm, they handed over 16 participants including Latif Siddiqui and Professor Hafizur Rahman to police.

At around 11:00 pm, Joint Commissioner of DMP’s Detective Branch (DB) Md Nasirul Islam told Prothom Alo that preparations were underway to file a case against the 16 detainees. “They are all currently in the custody of DB,” he said.