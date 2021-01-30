Another 1464 Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char

A total of 1,464 Rohingyas on Saturday reached Bhasan Char from Patenga Boat Club in Chattogram in the fourth batch under the supervision of Bangladesh Navy, reports state-run news agency BSS.

They arrived at the Bhasan Char 24 hours after the third batch of Rohingya reached there as a part of their relocation.

Earlier, they reached Patenga from Balukhali camp in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar and left for Bhasan Char by four naval ships around 9.20am today after an overnight stay at a temporary transit camp of BAF Shaheen College in the port city.

The first group of 1,642 Rohingya reached Bhasan Char on 4 December last year, the second batch of 1,804 Rohingya on 29 December in 2020 and the third batch of 1,778 Rohingya yesterday under the supervision of the Bangladesh Navy.