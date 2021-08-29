Another 198t medical oxygen imported from India

Another 198 tonnes of liquid oxygen were imported from India by the Oxygen Express through Benapole land port on Friday night.

The special Oxygen Express train carrying the oxygen reached Benapole Railway Station via Petrapole land port of India, reports UNB.

Following all the custom formalities, the Oxygen Express will reach the western side of Bangabandhu Bridge in Sirajganj from where these oxygen tankers will be supplied to various hospitals and clinics across the country.