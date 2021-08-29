Bangladesh

Another 198t medical oxygen imported from India

Prothom Alo English Desk
Screengrab of a video from Twitter Handle South Eastern Railway

Another 198 tonnes of liquid oxygen were imported from India by the Oxygen Express through Benapole land port on Friday night.

The special Oxygen Express train carrying the oxygen reached Benapole Railway Station via Petrapole land port of India, reports UNB.

Following all the custom formalities, the Oxygen Express will reach the western side of Bangabandhu Bridge in Sirajganj from where these oxygen tankers will be supplied to various hospitals and clinics across the country.

Benapole railway station master Saidur Rahman confirmed this to the news agency on Saturday.

With the arrival of the latest consignments, a total of 2,618 tonnes of liquid oxygen has been imported in 13 consignments from India so far.

Linde Bangladesh is the importer of the medical oxygen exported by Linde India.

On 24 April this year, the state-owned Indian Railways started operating the special oxygen trains service to supply liquid oxygen in 480 states across the country.

Bangladesh is the first foreign country where the Oxygen Express has been put into operation to deliver the life-saving gas amid rising Covid infections.

