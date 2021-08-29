Another 198t medical oxygen imported from India

Benapole railway station master Saidur Rahman confirmed this to the news agency on Saturday.
With the arrival of the latest consignments, a total of 2,618 tonnes of liquid oxygen has been imported in 13 consignments from India so far.
Linde Bangladesh is the importer of the medical oxygen exported by Linde India.
On 24 April this year, the state-owned Indian Railways started operating the special oxygen trains service to supply liquid oxygen in 480 states across the country.
Bangladesh is the first foreign country where the Oxygen Express has been put into operation to deliver the life-saving gas amid rising Covid infections.