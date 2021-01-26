Antimicrobial agents may endanger all advances of modern medicine: PM Hasina

Sheikh Hasina, also the co-chair of the Global Leaders Group, in her speech placed a six-point recommendation to fight the antimicrobial residence for preventing the impending catastrophe.

The suggestions include strict implementation of laws and rules to control the production, quality and marketing of Antimicrobial agents; comprehensive laboratory based surveillance systems need to be established for human, fisheries and animal; and selling of antimicrobial products without prescription of the authorised person needs to be strictly prohibited.

The three other recommendations are 'promoting basic, experimental and operational research in the area of AMR with the allocation of necessary budgets; establishment of high-level advocacy, communication and social mobilisation mechanisms to regulate the unnecessary use of antimicrobials; and finally, political goodwill and focus of the global leaders for strict implementation is crucial and the support from FAO, OIE,WHO, UN Environment and other international and regional entities is indispensable in this process.