Airport-Kamalapur metro rail construction progressing

The construction of the first ever underground metro rail on Airport-Kamalapur route is underway with relocation of utility services aiming to complete by 2028.

"Efforts are underway to accomplish construction of the Mass Rapid Transit Line-1 (MRT Line-1) in time to reduce traffic congestion and improve environment friendly commuter service in the capital," Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) managing director Md Abdur Rouf told BSS today, Tuesday.