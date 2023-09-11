Home minister: Ensure efficient services at Passport Office

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, on Sunday, instructed the officers of the Department of Immigration & Passports (DIP) to ensure efficient services for applicants at the Passport office.

The Home Minister came up with the comments while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Regional Passport Office Dhaka East (Aftabnagar) and Dhaka West (Mohammadpur) and Passport Office (Call Center) at the passport office in Aftabnagar in the capital on Sunday.

Addressing the officials of the newly inaugurated passport office, the Home Minister said that people will get benefits from the two new offices. People will get good service, he added.

He asked the officers of the new offices to serve the people.