Jashore Polytechnic students fed up with BCL-backed mugging, extortion

Fifth semester student of the mechanical department, Joy Bala, would live at the polytechnic dormitory. Students of the dormitory say that around one and a half months ago he was picked up from in front of the dormitory entrance by some locals. They kept him detained in some unknown location and extracted Tk 13,000. They gave him drugs and took a video of him with the drugs. They said if he complained to anyone, they would release the video. However, Joy Bala went straight to his fellow students and related the incident. The students demanded that outsiders not be allowed on campus. The authorities then prohibited entry of outsiders. But Joy, threatened by the criminals, had to leave the dormitory to return home. When contacted over mobile phone, Joy said, "I am busy," and cut the connection.

Faisal Mahmud, a student of the same department, will live in an off-campus dormitory. He said recently three of them had been going to the market when certain 'big brothers' of the area waylaid them and took them by motorbikes to the Lichutala area of the town. They took away their mobile phones and Tk 6000. They filed a GD with the police station, but have not received justice. He has left the dormitory in fear and returned home to Chuadanga.

Fifth semester student of the telecommunication department, Nayeem Hasan, would live at a dormitory in Barandipara in the town. Snatchers took away mobile phones and Tk 7000 from three of them in front of the dormitory around six months ago. Nayeem Hasan said, "The snatchers were local youth. I know their faces, but not their names. We told Momel bhai (former Chhatra League leader Momel Hasan) about the matter and he retrieved our mobile phones. But we didn't get the money back."