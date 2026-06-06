Dhaka no longer feels livable, I sometimes want to return to my village: Mirza Fakhrul

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Dhaka no longer feels like a livable city in the current context. He said he sometimes feels like leaving the capital and moving back to his village home.

He made the remarks today, Saturday afternoon while speaking as the chief guest at an event titled ‘Dokkhiner Janala’ (Window to the South) in the Bijoynagar area of the capital.

At the programme, organised by Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Mirza Fakhrul shared some personal reflections. He said he occasionally feels inclined to leave Dhaka and live in his village home. Explaining why, he said that stepping outside the house means being confronted with polluted air and ‘polluted oxygen’.