Appellate Division stays bail of suspended jailer Sohel Rana

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed a High Court order that had granted a six-month bail to suspended Chattogram jailer Sohel Rana in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), reports UNB.
Chamber judge of Appellate Division justice Md Nuruzzaman stayed the order for eight months after hearing an appeal filed by the ACC.
Lawyer Khurshid Alam stood for the ACC while lawyer Shah Manjurul Haque represented the state.
On 20 September, the HC granted a six-month bail to Sohel Rana who was arrested from Bijoy Express train when he was travelling to his home town in Mymensingh from Chattogram on 27 October 2018.
Searching Sohel's bag, police recovered fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) worth around Tk 25 million, Tk 4.4 million in cash and 12 bottles of phensedyl.
Police later filed a case at Bhairab railway police station under the Narcotics Control Act while the ACC filed another case under the Money Laundering Act.
On 23 July, a subordinate court rejected his bail petition in the ACC case.
On 12 September, Sohel filed a petition before the High Court seeking bail, and it was granted.