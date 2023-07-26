Radical change in power system network in Dhaka city: Chinese official

A senior Chinese official has expressed that the power system of Dhaka city and its adjacent area in Narayanganj will undergo a significant transformation with the full implementation of the "Expansion and Strengthening of Power System Network" project, serving as the cornerstone of a digital Dhaka city, UNB reports.
According to the Director of International Market Management at TBEA, more than 70 per cent of the project's work has been completed to date.
The entire project is expected to be finished and handed over to Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) by the end of 2024.
TBEA is working on a subproject as part of a larger US$1.65 billion initiative.
The project is the largest power cooperation project between the two governments of Bangladesh and China since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
According to the Chinese officials, the project's execution will lead to an upgraded and improved power grid system, benefiting the people of Bangladesh and government departments. Furthermore, it is expected to significantly contribute to the social and economic development of Bangladesh.
TBEA, an international service provider of system solutions for global energy industry, dedicated to green and low-carbon development, with more than 24,000 employees from 24 countries, sees this project under the “Belt and Road Initiative” cooperation and development between China and Bangladesh.
Under the project, a total of 44 substations are being set up, Director Ma said.
Overhead cables of Hatirjheel Lake and Dhanmondi residential area will be laid underground.
The project has been deemed historic for Dhaka by Bangladesh, as it received funding during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to China, witnessed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The government believes this project will be instrumental in modernizing and digitizing the power distribution network of Dhaka city, with the construction of some substations underground to save land.
During a briefing to a visiting media delegation from Bangladesh at TBEA Co, Ltd, Director Ma stated that the company's assets were valued at 198 billion yan in 2022, with profits reaching 28.6 billion yan, a significant increase of 122 percent compared to the previous year.
