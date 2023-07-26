Radical change in power system network in Dhaka city: Chinese official

A senior Chinese official has expressed that the power system of Dhaka city and its adjacent area in Narayanganj will undergo a significant transformation with the full implementation of the "Expansion and Strengthening of Power System Network" project, serving as the cornerstone of a digital Dhaka city, UNB reports.

According to the Director of International Market Management at TBEA, more than 70 per cent of the project's work has been completed to date.

The entire project is expected to be finished and handed over to Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) by the end of 2024.