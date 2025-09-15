Our interests are closer to those of the US: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday reaffirmed Bangladesh’s strong commitment to deepening bilateral relations with the United States, particularly in trade, investment, energy and development cooperation.

“Thank you very much for the support. We are very happy about what has happened. This is key to our economy,” Professor Yunus said during a meeting with Assistant United States Trade Representative (AUSTR) Brendan Lynch at the Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO) in Tejgaon in the city.

He was referring to the USTR’s recent decision-announced on July 31-to lower the reciprocal tariff rate on Bangladeshi exports to the US from 35 per cent to 20 per cent, a move he described as a significant milestone in bilateral trade relations.