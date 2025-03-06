Yunus govt must take responsibility for mob violence: CPB

Expressing deep anger and concern over the rising incidents of murder, violence and mob violence across the country, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) has strongly condemned the growing sense of insecurity among the public.

In a statement issued yesterday, Wednesday, CPB President Mohammad Shah Alam and General Secretary Ruhin Hossain voice their discontent.

They stated that although the head of government refuses to acknowledge the crisis, public insecurity continues to escalate. The interim government and its leader, Muhammad Yunus must take responsibility for this situation.