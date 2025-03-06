Yunus govt must take responsibility for mob violence: CPB
Expressing deep anger and concern over the rising incidents of murder, violence and mob violence across the country, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) has strongly condemned the growing sense of insecurity among the public.
In a statement issued yesterday, Wednesday, CPB President Mohammad Shah Alam and General Secretary Ruhin Hossain voice their discontent.
They stated that although the head of government refuses to acknowledge the crisis, public insecurity continues to escalate. The interim government and its leader, Muhammad Yunus must take responsibility for this situation.
The CPB leaders in the statement said available data indicate crisis deepens in public life.
However, in an interview with BBC Bangla, the head of the government stated, “The crime rate has not increased at all.”
In response, the CPB leaders questioned, “Are these not crimes which are being happened during this period?"
The statement says, "The situation is improving"—the day the government's home advisor made this statement, the front and back pages of the newspaper were filled with reports of murders, terrorism, and rape across the country.
These two CPB leaders stated that on 4 March, an adviser to the government, conveying the decision of the advisory council, declared that there was no scope for ‘mob justice’ or ‘moral policing’ in the country.
However, on the very same night, a heinous criminal act was carried out at a residence in Gulshan, following an announcement on social media.
The law and order has deteriorated as the interim government blindly allowed 'mob justice'. The perpetrators are also not brought to justice.