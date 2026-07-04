American story inspired many in Bangladesh, across world: Christensen

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T Christensen on Saturday said they want to share more of their history with Bangladesh and to help build people-to-people understanding between the two countries.

"We believe the story of America has inspired many across the world, including many here in Bangladesh," he told reporters at Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park in Gulshan.

The Ambassador visited the "American Fair" celebrating Freedom 250 at Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park.