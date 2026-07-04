American story inspired many in Bangladesh, across world: Christensen
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T Christensen on Saturday said they want to share more of their history with Bangladesh and to help build people-to-people understanding between the two countries.
"We believe the story of America has inspired many across the world, including many here in Bangladesh," he told reporters at Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park in Gulshan.
The Ambassador visited the "American Fair" celebrating Freedom 250 at Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park.
The US Embassy in Dhaka earlier announced the launch of ‘America Week 2026’, a seven-day, multi-city celebration in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, and Rajshahi honoring the 250th anniversary of American independence as part of President Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 initiative.
Ambassador Christensen has brought US culture, history, and values directly to Bangladeshi communities through signature events.
The events include ‘Freedom 250 Concerts’ featuring the US Army’s 25th Infantry Division Brass Band, the American Fair at Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park in Dhaka, the launch of a Founders Museum exhibit in Sylhet, and many more exciting events across the country.
The US Army’s 25th Infantry Division Brass Band is celebrating with the US Embassy in Dhaka with their "fantastic collaborations" across the country.
"We're also sharing history, sharing values, sharing ideals. So it's a really fantastic experience," said Ambassador Christensen, noting that "it's a great way for us to bring a taste of America."
"Today is our real birthday. It's exciting to be here. We're having great celebrations across Bangladesh," said the Ambassador.
The US Army’s 25th Infantry Division Band will perform at the South Plaza of Bangladesh Sangbad Bhaban on Saturday evening, marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.
Deputy Speaker Barrister Kayser Kamal will join the event as the chief guest.
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T Christensen will also be there.