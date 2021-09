Chief of Army Staff general SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was scheduled to fly to the United States for an official visit at the invitation of the US Army around 1:40am on Saturday.

According a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) , General Shafiuddin will attend the “Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs’ Conference (IPACC)-2021”, jointly organised by US Indo-Pacific Command and the Papua New Guinea Defence Force alongside senior leaders from 17 countries of the Indo-Pacific region.