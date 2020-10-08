Army medical core gets first woman brigadier

Bangladesh Army has appointed Nazma Begum as the first woman brigadier general from its medical core (Health Care Management), an ISPR press release said on Thursday.
It said Nazma Begum previously served as the first female contingent commander in the history of the United Nations (UN) while she is the only woman in world’s history who commanded a level-2 hospital twice in the UN and also served twice as a country senior in the mission areas.
“Brig gen Nazma was the first female field ambulance commander in the history of Bangladesh army (as well),” the ISPR said.
“In this burning time of women empowerment this is also an important achievement and milestone of development in women sector,” the ISPR added.
Nazma was the first female in the history of Bangladesh Air Force who commanded the medical squadron twice (base Zohur and base Bashar). In the United Nations, she was awarded with force commander’s commendation, commendation from special representative of secretary general, commendation from army chief of Central Africa, commendation from defense minister of Central Africa etc.
She played a role model of woman empowerment and was recognized with honor throughout the world.