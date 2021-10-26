ARSA now big threat to security in Rohingya camps

Following the military coup in Myanmar, the killing of Mohib Ullah in the Ukhiya camp of Cox’s Bazar has created fresh concern for Bangladesh, amidst uncertainty concerning repatriation of the Rohingyas. Hardly a month after the killing of this leader who was actively in support of repatriation, six Rohingyas were killed in an organised attack at the Ukhiya refugee camp. As in the case of Mohib Ullah’s killing, it is being alleged that the armed group of Myanmar, Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), is also behind these six killings.

The six killings took place amid demands for the arrest of those involved in Mohib Ullah’s killing and for stepping up security in the camps. While questions are now arising about the security of the camps, the efforts of the anti-repatriation ARSA to gain absolute control are also quite clear. The matter is being discussed at a high level in the government and law enforcement agencies. However, neither the government nor the law enforcement agencies are openly admitting to the presence of ARSA in the camps.