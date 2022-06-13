ARTICLE 19 concerns about the safety of newspersons in Bangladesh

ARTICLE 19 expressed grave concern over the brutal killings of three media workers within the last three months. The organisation highlighted on several incidents of violence against the newspersons in recent times.

On 8 June, 2022, Abdul Bari, a senior production executive of the private television channel DBC News, was found dead with marks of stabbing on his chest and neck in a bush on the bank of Hatirjheel Lake in the capital.

Police recovered the body of Abu Jafar Pradeep, a correspondent of local daily Sorejomin Barta, from a pond in Kalapara Upazila of Patuakhali on 6 June, 2022.

Earlier on 13 April 2022, Mohiuddin Sarkar Naeem, a journalist based in Cumilla, was shot dead by miscreants while on his professional duties in Burichang Upazila of Cumilla. The main accused in the Naeem murder case was killed in ‘gunfight’.