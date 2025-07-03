ACC launches probe against five NBR commissioners, officers

Sehela Siddika is the secretary general of the NBR reform unity council, which led the recent movement in NBR. Multiple NBR officials told Prothom Alo that the investigation is being used as a means of harassment in retaliation for the movement.

According to the ACC press release, unscrupulous NBR members and officials are facilitating tax evasion in exchange for large sum of bribes, and allowing some specific taxpayers to pay less than their actual dues for their mutual benefits.

In the aftermath, the government is losing significant revenue each year. In some cases, officials file false tax evasion cases against business owners if bribes are not paid, further harassing them.