July uprising: Critically injured to get 20,000, maimed 15,000 as monthly allowance
The government has divided the July uprising injured into three categories to provide government allowances.
Those who are critically injured are placed in the first category and will get a lump sum of Tk 500,000 and Tk 20,000 as the monthly allowance.
Those who were maimed will receive an allowance of Tk 15,000 per month and a one-time allowance of Tk 100,000 under category B.
The third category includes people who sustained minor injuries or have totally recovered. People in this category will get priority in jobs and rehabilitation. But they will not get any allowance from the government.
Liberation war ministry adviser Faruk-e-Azam disclosed this government decision on facilitating the injured persons after attending a working session at the DC conference in the capital on Monday.
The martyred families will get Tk 3 million in the form of savings certificates. The liberation war affairs adviser said the martyred families will be provided with Tk 1 million through savings certificates. The remaining Tk 2 million will be provided from July of the next fiscal in the form of savings certificates.
Faruk-e-Azam further said, “Those who were martyred in the July uprising will be known as 'July Martyrs' while the injured will be known as 'July Fighter’.”
Certificates and identity cards, various government benefits including lifelong free medical treatment and allowances will be given to them in recognition of their sacrifices, he said.
In response to another question regarding the beginning of the activities of the July Directorate, the adviser said it could be inaugurated by this week or very soon. The work on this directorate is in the final phase. A policy is being prepared and it is nearly finished.
He said, “The interim government is forming this directorate officially. Those who will come to power through the next election will also hold the spirit of the July uprising. I hope they will continue the trend.”
In response to another question, Faruk-e-Azam said, “Several deputy commissioners have complained in today's meeting that many people have become fake freedom fighters without joining the Liberation War.”
The district administrations have sought specific government instructions to take action against them after tracing them out, he said.
“They also asked the National Freedom Fighters Council to be reconstituted. They are bringing amendments to the law that existed in Jatiyo Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka). This amendment is coming in terms of the definition of freedom fighter. The freedom fighters will be scrutinised as per the definition to identify the fake ones, who will be brought to book afterwards,” he said.