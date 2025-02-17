July uprising: Critically injured to get 20,000, maimed 15,000 as monthly allowance

The government has divided the July uprising injured into three categories to provide government allowances.

Those who are critically injured are placed in the first category and will get a lump sum of Tk 500,000 and Tk 20,000 as the monthly allowance.

Those who were maimed will receive an allowance of Tk 15,000 per month and a one-time allowance of Tk 100,000 under category B.

The third category includes people who sustained minor injuries or have totally recovered. People in this category will get priority in jobs and rehabilitation. But they will not get any allowance from the government.

Liberation war ministry adviser Faruk-e-Azam disclosed this government decision on facilitating the injured persons after attending a working session at the DC conference in the capital on Monday.