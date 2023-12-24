'Will cherish this face-to-face encounter for a lifetime': Senjuti Saha on moderating ‘Let’s Talk with PM’

Talking about her experience of moderating the session, Senjuti said, “It was an extraordinary feeling. I am a scientist, spending most of my time in my lab. When I was asked to host such a program, I was, of course, very nervous. I was nervous because the honorable Prime Minister is a role model for all of us. Hosting a program with her felt like a nerve-wracking experience.

“But as soon as she arrived at the venue and smiled at me, all my nervousness vanished. It felt like we were just going to have a chat for an hour and a half. We were going to take questions, and listen to the opinions of this generation. I believe it was a remarkable experience for our generation. Very few young men and women around the world get an opportunity like this to speak directly with a Prime Minister for such a long time. I truly appreciated it and will never forget this day.”