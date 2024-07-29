Writ petition filed seeking order not to shoot protestors

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court (HC) seeking its directive to the law enforcement agencies not to shoot protesters from Monday.

Release of six quota coordinators from the custody of Detective Branch (DB) has also been sought.

Lawyers Manjur Al Matin Pritom and Aynunnahar Siddiqa submitted the petition.

Lawyer of the writ petitions Anik R Haque said, "A High Court bench comprising justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and justice SM Masud Hossain will hold hearing on the writ in the afternoon. The writ seeks that the protestors are not fired live and six protestors, who are detained, are released immediately.