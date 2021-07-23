AstraZeneca vaccine as gift from Japan arrives Saturday

Japan’s foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced that Japan would give 11 million (1 crore 10 lakh) AstraZeneca vaccines through COVAX to 15 countries. On this list, Bangladesh will be given 2.9 million (29 lakh) AstraZeneca vaccines in a few phases.
Vaccines are collected two ways through the global initiative COVAX. Firstly, various countries purchase vaccine for COVAX as committed. Secondly, various countries provide COVAX with the funds to purchase vaccines. COVAX uses the funds to purchase vaccines according to requirements.