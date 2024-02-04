Quader seeks China’s assistance as Myanmar conflict spills over border
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has sought China’s assistance as the impact of infighting in Myanmar has spilled over in Bangladesh.
Obaidul Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said this after China’s ambassador Yao Wen called on him at the secretariat today.
Speaking about the issue discussed with the Chinese ambassador, Obaidul Quader said the impact of infighting in Myanmar has spilled over to the border area. Although what is happening in Myanmar is its internal conflict, Bangladeshis living near the border might get frightened when they hear the constant sound of gunfire.
Quader told journalists that he expects China’s cooperation to this end and the Chinese ambassador replied positively.
As many as 14 members of Myanmar’s frontier force Border Guard Police (BGP) have taken shelter inside the Bangladesh border amid their ongoing clashes with insurgent group Arakan Army. Their arms and ammunition are in the possession of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).