Myanmar-Bangladesh border: Vehicular movement restricted, 5 schools shut
Bandarban district administration has restricted vehicular movement on some roads and closed five schools near Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Naikhongchhari as fierce fighting rages between Myanmar’s Border Guard Police (BGP) and insurgent Arakan Army.
The district authorities took the decision as the sound of intense firing on the Myanmar side of the border rattles Bangladeshi residents today. Deputy commissioner Shah Mojahid Uddin confirmed the development to Prothom Alo this afternoon.
Shah Mojahid Uddin said firing intensified suddenly from Saturday night. That’s why five primary schools near Ghumdhum and Tumbru border areas were shut. The schools that were closed are: Baishfari government primary school, Bhajabania government primary school, Tumbru government primary school, Tumbru Pashimkul government primary school and South Ghumdhum government primary school.
Naikhongchhari upazila primary education officer Tri Ratan Chakma said the district administration has decided to shut the schools considering the safety of students. The schools will reopen once the situation is normalised.
The district administration also asked people not to use private cars on the roads near Ghumdhum and Tumbru border areas. Movement of public transport has also been restricted.
Ghumdhum union parishad chairman Jahangir Aziz said shelling and firing intensified between last night and this morning. The fighting in Myanmar left the people near the border in Bangladesh panicked.
Locals said firing from helicopters has also increased near the border. Deafening sounds of explosion of over 50 mortar shells from Myanmar have left the people in Bangladesh rattled. A person named Babul Karmakar, 52, received bullet.
Ghumdhum union parishad’s chairman Jahangir Aziz said shelling and firing intensified between last night and this morning. The fighting in Myanmar left the people near the border in Bangladesh panicked.
Bandarban DC said vehicular movement on some roads near the border has been restricted. People of three villages have been asked to stay in a safe place.