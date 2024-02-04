Myanmar-Bangladesh border: Vehicular movement restricted, 5 schools shut

Bandarban district administration has restricted vehicular movement on some roads and closed five schools near Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Naikhongchhari as fierce fighting rages between Myanmar’s Border Guard Police (BGP) and insurgent Arakan Army.

The district authorities took the decision as the sound of intense firing on the Myanmar side of the border rattles Bangladeshi residents today. Deputy commissioner Shah Mojahid Uddin confirmed the development to Prothom Alo this afternoon.