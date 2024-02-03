Intense firing on Myanmar side of Naikhongchhari border again

Heavy firing was heard again on the Myanmar side of the border at Naikhongchhari’s Ghumdhum area today. The firing was not heard in the last two days, but resumed at around 2:45pm on Saturday.

The firings have rattled the Bangladeshi residents adjoining the border area, said the local sources.

Several sources of the border said the fighting is going on between the insurgent group Arkan Army and the Border Guard Police (BGP) in Myanmar.